East Moline inmates studying in Augustana College program

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Inmates at East Moline Correctional Center have begun a Bachelor of Arts program through Augustana College.State officials say 10 students began study late in the summer. They are taking courses from professors who lecture on the same subjects on Augustana’s Rock Island campus.It’s the first BA program offered East Moline inmates in more than 20 years.The initial program offers a communications studies major with other majors to be added. The liberal arts curriculum includes history, literature, math, foreign languages, religion, science and the arts.