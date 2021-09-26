Cyclone floods parts of India’s east coast, knocks out power

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A cyclone flooded parts of India’s eastern coast with heavy rains and uprooted thousands of trees and power poles, knocking out electricity, before weakening to a deep depression Monday. A local official said heavy rains had lashed the town of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state, swamping roads and marooning hundreds of villages. One fisherman was missing. Authorities in two coastal states had been on high alert as the cyclone with sustained winds blowing up to 53 mph hit the eastern seaboard late Sunday evening. It was weakening further and moving westward.