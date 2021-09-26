Bullet fired outside hits Chicago paramedic’s hat inside ER

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Fire Department paramedic treating a patient inside a hospital emergency room narrowly escaped serious injury when a bullet shattered a window and struck his hat. Police say the incident happened at about 10:30 Saturday night at Stroger Hospital. A person in an older model green Buick pulled up to the hospital and opened fire before speeding off. About 24 hours earlier a Chicago Police officer was shot in the leg on the city’s South Side, becoming the 12 member of the department to be shot this year. She was treated at a hospital and released.