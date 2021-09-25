With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan as No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 at Soldier Field. Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish. Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury midway through the third quarter with the game tied at 10.