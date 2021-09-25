Watt, Boylan win NIC-10 golf title
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooper Watt shot a 144 in the NIC-10 boys golf tournament to win the individual circuit by nine strokes. Boylan also took first place as a team.
FINAL INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD:
- Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 144
- Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 153
- Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 154
- Cade Bastian (Hononegah) - 156
- Alex Ferry (Auburn) - 163
- Alex Sippy (Belvidere North) - 163
- Mason Martin (Harlem) - 164
- Ben Bathje (East) - 164
- Michael Carlson (Boylan) - 165
- Mark Larson (Boylan) - 166
TEAM FINAL LEADERBOARD:
- Boylan - 629
- Hononegah - 658
- Guilford - 665
- Belvidere North - 684
- Freeport - 693
- Auburn - 699
- East - 705
- Belvidere - 728
- Harlem - 753
- Jefferson - 839