Watt, Boylan win NIC-10 golf title

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooper Watt shot a 144 in the NIC-10 boys golf tournament to win the individual circuit by nine strokes. Boylan also took first place as a team.

FINAL INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD:

  1. Cooper Watt (Boylan) - 144
  2. Andrew Carey (Guilford) - 153
  3. Nolan Brauns (Boylan) - 154
  4. Cade Bastian (Hononegah) - 156
  5. Alex Ferry (Auburn) - 163
  6. Alex Sippy (Belvidere North) - 163
  7. Mason Martin (Harlem) - 164
  8. Ben Bathje (East) - 164
  9. Michael Carlson (Boylan) - 165
  10. Mark Larson (Boylan) - 166

TEAM FINAL LEADERBOARD:

  1. Boylan - 629
  2. Hononegah - 658
  3. Guilford - 665
  4. Belvidere North - 684
  5. Freeport - 693
  6. Auburn - 699
  7. East - 705
  8. Belvidere - 728
  9. Harlem - 753
  10. Jefferson - 839
Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

