Temperatures begin to climb as sunshine dominates

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fall may officially be here, but temperatures will not likely soon reflect the typically cooler weather.

Staying warm into October?:

Saturday's high below 70° could be the last "fall-like" day for a while. Temperatures begin an upward climb as early as Sunday.

Sunday morning features pleasantly cool temperatures. Some spots could drop into the upper 40s under clear skies. Once the sun comes up Sunday, temperatures quickly begin warming. By the afternoon, many spots could be approaching 80°.

On top of Sunday's warmth, it's also going to be breezy. Southwesterly winds through Sunday could gust up to 30 or 35 miles per hour. With the windy and dry conditions, avoid outdoor burning Sunday.

Don't get too used to Saturday's sub-70° weather. A return to warmth is right around the corner.

By early next week, high temperatures could get even warmer. The start of the work week features high temperatures into the middle and upper 80s. High temperatures Monday afternoon come close to record territory.

Temperatures do dip just a bit after Monday, but highs in the 80s still appear likely. The warmth is likely to persist through much of October. The Stateline isn't the only spot where warmth could hang on. Much of the United States could see warmer-than-average temperatures through October.

The 8 to 14 Day Outlook keeps a likely warmer-than-average trend going.

The monthly outlook for October 2021 features continued warmth. October 2021 looks to continue the above average warmth.

Staying dry for now:

The next two weeks feature dry conditions. Some relief could come in the form of slightly above average precipitation chances during the month of October. Indications toward a more active pattern are possible, especially across the Great Lakes region. While this is by no means a guarantee for wet weather, it is encouraging news as drought persists in Northern Illinois.