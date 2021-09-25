Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday and is expected to strengthen further over the weekend. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,095 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea early Saturday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It’s expected to become a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.