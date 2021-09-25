Police officer, man on bus among Chicago shooting victims

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer and a man riding a CTA bus were among at least 10 people wounded in shootings around the city late Friday and early Saturday. At least one man was killed. The police officer was responding to a call of shots fired in the South Shore neighborhood around 11 p.m. Friday, where officers saw a 25-year-old man lying on the ground who was later pronounced dead. The officer was shot multiple times and she her partner made their way to a local hospital. The Chicago Sun-Times reported the officer later radioed to fellow officers that she was okay. The 37-year-old man was shot on a CTA bus after an argument with another man.