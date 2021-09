ROCKFORD (WREX) — Orangeville stays perfect this fall, taking down South Beloit 57-24. The Broncos improve to 5-0, as they now look forward to their week six matchup with Milledgeville on Friday night.

Aquin got back in the win column after suffering a week four loss to Orangeville. The Bulldogs defeated West Central today, 42-0. Aquin gets set for week six as they faceoff against South Beloit on Friday night.