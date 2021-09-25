Skip to Content

NIU gets back on track with 41-14 win over Maine

DEKALB (WREX) — The NIU football team bounced back from two straight losses, walloping Maine 41-14 at Huskie Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi was a force on offense, throwing for 282 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Harrison Waylee continued his strong start to the season, rushing for 130 yards and scored a touchdown as well. Clint Ratkovich made the only touchdown reception for NIU.

The Huskies stay at home next Saturday for Homecoming, as they host Eastern Michigan at 11 AM.

