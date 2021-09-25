Garcia gets a record, little else at rough Ryder for Europe

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Nobody has collected more wins at the Ryder Cup than Sergio Garcia. Not in history. And, when it comes to his European teammates, certainly not this week. Garcia won twice with fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm to surpass Nick Faldo on Saturday with his 24th and 25th career victories at the event he treasures the most. But the wins and the record came on a day in which Europe fell even further behind — 11-5 to an American team that’s not having trouble with many players outside of Spain.