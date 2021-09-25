Brewers on brink of NL Central title after Burnes beats Mets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision and the Milwaukee Brewers moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets. The Brewers, already assured a fourth straight playoff berth, can wrap up the division crown Sunday with a win at home against the Mets or a Cardinals loss to the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee won its second straight following a five-game skid. Burnes scattered five hits, striking out nine and walking one. Josh Hader earned his 34th save in 35 opportunities. Eduardo Escobar drove in both runs for Milwaukee with a third-inning single off Rich Hill.