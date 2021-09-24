With a warm end to the week, rain chances arrive later today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures today warm into the upper 70's, likely to hit 80 degrees with rain chances arriving this evening.

Warm with rain:

As we wrap up our week, summer like temperatures return into the afternoon as a cold front brings rain chances into the evening.

The early morning starts out chilly with temperatures into the lower to middle 40's. With jackets needed early, umbrellas may be needed later. Rain chances increase after sunset.

The first half of the day stays dry with some cloud cover to develop. Temperatures will warm quickly this morning, already into the upper 70's by lunch time and likely to hit the 80 degree mark by the heart of the afternoon. Wind gusts today may reach up to 35 miles per hour.

Rain chances increase heading into the afternoon with scattered activity likely.

As a cold front looms into the afternoon, some scattered activity is likely after 5 p.m. You may hear a rumble of thunder with some of the scattered rain expected. Some models have the activity hanging out until 10 p.m. Keep your 13 Weather Authority handy with any updates to come and to have the radar at hand this evening.

Pleasant weekend:

After the cold front moves through Friday night, it will help bring temperatures back into the 70's for Saturday but we warm up from there.

As the rain clears out overnight, we will be left with sunny skies to kick off our weekend. Temperatures warm into the upper 60's, likely to reach the 70 degree mark by the afternoon. The second half of the weekend sees slightly warmer temperatures, climbing back into the upper 70's for Sunday.

The next work week warms even more with 80's to return into the forecast with an average end to the month of September. There are also little to no rain chances for several days after tonight's expected rain.