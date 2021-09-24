NY hospitals, schools fear staff shortage from vaccine rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the nation’s most aggressive COVID-19 vaccine mandates are scheduled to take effect Monday in New York amid continued resistance from some to the shots. That’s left hospitals and nursing homes across the state and schools in New York City bracing for possible staff shortages. Health care workers have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first shot. Teachers in the city face a similar deadline. Some hospitals and nursing homes were preparing contingency plans that included cutting back on elective surgeries and trimming medical services.