Martin Exteriors named in list of fast-growing businesses

ROSCOE (WREX) — Business is booming for Martin Exteriors as it was recently recognized on Inc.'s 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies in America.

Martin Exteriors ranked 745, and in construction it ranks 25th.

Owner Justin Martin said the business's success lies behind the customers and the friendly work environment.

"We started out wanting to have a company that people want to show up for and people want to come to work every day. So really keeping that family culture is extremely important and allows us to continue to grow," Martin said.

Martin Exteriors is one of three businesses from the region featured on the list. Fosler Construction in Freeport ranked 445th and Experity in Rockford ranked 1,780.