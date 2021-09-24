Huawei executive resolves criminal charges in deal with US

NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies has resolved criminal charges against her as part of a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that could pave the way for her to return to China. The agreement with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou also concludes a case that roiled relations between Washington and Beijing. It was disclosed in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday. The deal calls for the Justice Department to dismiss the case next December, or four years after Meng’s arrest, if she complies with certain conditions. Meng is the daughter of the company’s founder, Ren Zhengfei.