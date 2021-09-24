World shares retreat, Japan higher

TOKYO (AP) — World markets are mostly lower though Japan’s benchmark jumped as it caught up after a holiday. Shares fell in Paris, London, Shanghai and Hong Kong but climbed 2% Friday in Tokyo. U.S. futures also declined. Worries over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and the pandemic are weighing on sentiment. Some Chinese banks on Friday disclosed what they are owed by Evergrande, seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil as it struggles under $310 billion in debt. Evergrande’s announcement that it was making a payment due Thursday helped to ease some worries.