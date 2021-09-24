Cards match record with 14th straight win, rip Cubs 12-4

CHICAGO (AP) — The surging St. Louis Cardinals emphatically matched a team record with their 14th straight wint, pounding the Chicago Cubs 12-4 in the second game of doubleheader behind Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer and a pair of solo shots by Lars Nootbaar.Harrison Bader added a solo drive, double and single as St. Louis batters went deep five times in the nightcap to sweep the twinbill and equal a run set in July 1935. The win streak has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by five games. Paul DeJong also went deep and Nootbaar added a single for three hits in his first multihomer game as St. Louis pulled away. O’Neill’s homer was his 31st of the season, second of the day and 10th in September.