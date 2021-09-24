Skip to Content

Friday's Scores

9:22 pm Wisconsin Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst 29, Markesan 15

Aquinas 45, Arcadia 14

Badger 43, Burlington 6

Beaver Dam 26, Oregon 21

Brillion 10, New Holstein 7

Cashton 37, Necedah 16

Catholic Memorial 35, Wauwatosa West 8

Cedarburg 28, Slinger 13

Chilton 45, Roncalli 8

Colby 42, Marathon 0

Darlington 57, Fennimore 7

De Pere 21, West De Pere 16

Fond du Lac 38, Kaukauna 14

Fort Atkinson 27, Baraboo 6

Franklin 42, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 3

Freedom 21, Waupaca 10

Gibraltar 72, Gillett 20

Gilman 52, Bruce 8

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Green Bay Southwest 36, Green Bay East 8

Greendale 38, Cudahy 0

Howards Grove 33, Random Lake 0

Iola-Scandinavia def. Wild Rose, forfeit

Janesville Craig 28, Janesville Parker 23

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 26, Catholic Central 6

Kewaunee 27, Bonduel 12

Kimberly 35, Oshkosh West 0

La Crosse Central 52, Tomah 0

Lodi 17, Lakeside Lutheran 14

Loyal def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit

Markesan def. Clinton, forfeit

Mauston 2, Dodgeville 0

Mayville 32, Laconia 6

McDonell Central 56, Lincoln 0

Medford Area 30, Lac Courte Oreilles 20

Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee Vincent 30

Monroe 54, East Troy 8

Newman Catholic 21, Greenwood 12

Oconomowoc 42, Waukesha South 7

Oconto 29, Mishicot 0

Pardeeville 26, Cambridge 8

Pewaukee 56, Wauwatosa East 7

Prairie du Chien 24, Platteville 14

Randolph 15, Johnson Creek 0

Rice Lake 8, Chippewa Falls 7

Ripon 39, Waupun 12

Seymour 20, Fox Valley Lutheran 7

Somerset 52, Viroqua 6

Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Nekoosa, forfeit

Spooner 34, Barron 0

Stanley-Boyd 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Sun Prairie def. Madison West, forfeit

Suring 38, Wausaukee 6

Tomahawk 41, Menominee Indian 14

Verona Area 56, Madison La Follette 0

Waterford 28, Westosha Central 7

Waterloo 61, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Watertown 20, Milton 7

Westby 50, Black River Falls 26

Whitefish Bay 28, West Bend East 0

Winneconne 35, New London 12

Wisconsin Lutheran 44, South Milwaukee 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39, Hortonville 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8, Stratford 6

Wrightstown 16, Little Chute 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.

Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate vs. Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc.

Associated Press

