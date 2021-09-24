Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 46, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 19
Algonquin (Jacobs) 27, Huntley 17
Aurora (East) 24, Streamwood 17
Beardstown 21, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6
Bethalto Civic Memorial 27, Waterloo 24
Bremen 14, Oak Forest 6
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 54, Galva 8
Byron 49, North Boone 7
Carbondale 1, Cahokia 0
Carlinville 48, Staunton 13
Casey-Westfield 29, Robinson 0
Champaign St. Thomas More 64, Metro-East Lutheran 6
Chatham Glenwood 42, Normal University 7
Chester 48, Trenton Wesclin 6
Clifton Central 2, Watseka (coop) 0
Dakota 16, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 8
Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6
Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 13, Oregon 6
Decatur MacArthur 46, Springfield Lanphier 0
Dixon 53, Winnebago 26
Downers South 16, Proviso East 0
Downs Tri-Valley 40, Heyworth 12
Effingham 27, Taylorville 7
El Paso-Gridley 28, Colfax Ridgeview 27
Elgin 20, West Chicago 18
Eureka 29, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7
Fairbury Prairie Central 12, Illinois Valley Central 7
Fairfield 30, Carmi White County 28
Farmington 53, Macomb 6
Foreman 22, Clemente 8
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41, Rock Falls 0
Gilman Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20
Glenbard West 56, Addison Trail 0
Greenville 49, Litchfield 16
Hamilton County 38, Eldorado 14
Hersey 80, Elk Grove 0
IC Catholic def. Aurora Central Catholic, forfeit
Jacksonville 55, Springfield Southeast 6
Johnston City 19, Flora 0
Kankakee 55, Thornwood 12
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 7
Lincoln-Way East 21, Bolingbrook 13
Lockport 42, Sandburg 0
Maine South 41, Glenbrook North 0
Marion 44, Mount Vernon 7
Metamora 45, Dunlap 14
Metea Valley 24, Waubonsie Valley 13
Milledgeville 48, Alden-Hebron 16
Moline 56, Rock Island Alleman 0
Monmouth United 44, Stark County 22
Monmouth-Roseville 18, Rockridge 15
Monticello 42, Pontiac 12
Morrison 12, Sherrard 6
Murphysboro/Elverado 35, Herrin 14
Naperville North 40, DeKalb 21
Nazareth 41, Carmel 0
Niles Notre Dame 13, St. Viator 7
Normal Community 48, Champaign Central 0
North-Mac 48, Pittsfield 2
Ottawa 13, Woodstock North 6
Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0
Paris 3, Hillsboro 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30, Rantoul 6
Plainfield North 31, Yorkville 3
Prospect 17, Buffalo Grove 14
Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 6
Richmond-Burton 55, Sandwich 6
Rolling Meadows 41, Wheeling 6
Rushville-Industry 34, Illini West (Carthage) 12
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Eisenhower 7
Salem 32, Roxana 19
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 42, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 0
Shepard 27, Blue Island Eisenhower 0
Steinmetz 28, Orr 14
Sterling 31, Geneseo 0
Sterling Newman 26, Bureau Valley 14
Stillman Valley 51, Rockford Christian 16
Sullivan 24, Macon Meridian 14
Sycamore 23, LaSalle-Peru 0
Tolono Unity 41, Bloomington Central Catholic 13
Tri-County def. Argenta-Oreana, forfeit
Unity/Seymour Co-op 14, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 13
Washington 35, Morton 14
Wauconda 24, Antioch 13
Whitney Young 46, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 0
Williamsville 21, Maroa-Forsyth 14
Willowbrook 36, Leyden 7
Wilmington 41, Herscher 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com