Friday Night Football Week 5 Scores and Highlights

Friday Night Football Week 5 Scores and HighlightsNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — On a rain-soaked Friday night, high school football teams braved the conditions for week 5 of the 9-week season. Here's a look at scores from around the area. To watch our week 5 edition of Friday Night Football, click on the videos above.
NIC-10
Hononegah 16, Boylan 14
Belvidere North 24, Auburn 14
Guilford 14, Freeport 0
Harlem 20, East 0
Belvidere 14, Jefferson 6
BIG NORTHERN
Byron 49, North Boone 7
Dixon 54, Winnebago 26
Stillman Valley 51, Rockford Christian 16
Lutheran 13, Oregon 6
Genoa-Kingston 41, Rock Falls 0
NUIC
St. Teresa 28, Du-Pec 22
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 7
Forreston 52, Galena 20
Dakota 16, E/PC 8
Stockton 35, East Dubuque 20
8-MAN
Milledgeville 48, Alden-Hebron 16
Polo 1, FCW 0 (Forfeit)
OTHERS
Rochelle 1, Harvard 0 (Forfeit)
Naperville North 40, DeKalb 21
Sycamore 23, LaSalle-Peru 0