Friday Night Football Week 5 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On a rain-soaked Friday night, high school football teams braved the conditions for week 5 of the 9-week season. Here's a look at scores from around the area. To watch our week 5 edition of Friday Night Football, click on the videos above.

NIC-10

Hononegah 16, Boylan 14

Belvidere North 24, Auburn 14

Guilford 14, Freeport 0

Harlem 20, East 0

Belvidere 14, Jefferson 6

BIG NORTHERN

Byron 49, North Boone 7

Dixon 54, Winnebago 26

Stillman Valley 51, Rockford Christian 16

Lutheran 13, Oregon 6

Genoa-Kingston 41, Rock Falls 0

NUIC

St. Teresa 28, Du-Pec 22

Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 7

Forreston 52, Galena 20

Dakota 16, E/PC 8

Stockton 35, East Dubuque 20

8-MAN

Milledgeville 48, Alden-Hebron 16

Polo 1, FCW 0 (Forfeit)

OTHERS

Rochelle 1, Harvard 0 (Forfeit)

Naperville North 40, DeKalb 21

Sycamore 23, LaSalle-Peru 0

