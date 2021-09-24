Friday marks last outdoor Rockford city market for the 2021 season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While apple orchards and pumpkin patches have already opened, there's another sign of fall is quickly approaching.

Friday marks the final outdoor Rockford City Market.

The Market will be hosting a scarecrow competition among vendors, with the winner chosen by patrons. Scarecrows will be featured at vendor booths, and voting will take place at the information tent on Water Street just south of Market Street. The winning vendor receives a free 10 week session at the market in 2022!

“We’ve had a remarkable year, to date bringing over 86,000 people downtown on Fridays to visit the market and surrounding businesses. This Friday, we invite the community to join us in celebrating our vendors, volunteers, sponsors, musicians and the end of an amazing outdoor Market season,” said Cathy McDermott, Executive Director of the Rock River Development Partnership.

Additionally some vendors will be offering special promotions and fall flavors on the last night, including but not limited to:

Raines Honey Farm- Free honey lip balm when you buy $30 in products

TNT Funnel Cakes - debuting their new Snickers Funnel Cake

Preschus Pound Cakes- 4 piece variety pack for $12.50

Guzel - Special marshmallow desserts

Velvet Robot Coffee Lab - Special Flavor: Pumpkin Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cold Brew all weekend

Quixotic Bakery- Fall flavors are here! Apple Harvest, Pumpkin Bar, and Campfire S’more cakes as well as Apple Cider Cookies

SPoRT Makeup - 10% off select Rockford Peaches tees

William Boyle Chairmaker- Last night deal: $100 of rocking chairs

The market runs from 3:30-7:30 p.m.