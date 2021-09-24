Europe: Team without a country but many wins at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — A few things have changed since the last time Europe and the United States gathered for the Ryder Cup. For one, Europe. In the post-Brexit world, seven of Europe’s 12 players aren’t technically part of that continent anymore — at least not as far as the European Union is concerned. But for decades now, this band of brothers has figured out how to set aside politics, paper over their differences, break down barriers and, more often than not, come together to win one for the home team.