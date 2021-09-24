Skip to Content

Boylan leads Hononegah after 1st round of NIC-10 boys golf tourney

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan's boys golf team leads Hononegah by 4 strokes after the 1st round of the NIC-10 conference tournament at Sandy Hollow. Guilford sits 6 shots behind Hononegah in the team standings.

Boylan's Cooper Watt is atop the individual leaderboard after shooting a 1st round 74. Guilford's Andrew Carey is in 2nd place, 2 shots behind Watt after carding a 76. East's Ben Bathje shot a 79. They were the only 3 golfers to shoot under 80 for the 1st round. The 2nd round wraps up Saturday at Sandy Hollow.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

