Boylan leads Hononegah after 1st round of NIC-10 boys golf tourney

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan's boys golf team leads Hononegah by 4 strokes after the 1st round of the NIC-10 conference tournament at Sandy Hollow. Guilford sits 6 shots behind Hononegah in the team standings.

Boylan's Cooper Watt is atop the individual leaderboard after shooting a 1st round 74. Guilford's Andrew Carey is in 2nd place, 2 shots behind Watt after carding a 76. East's Ben Bathje shot a 79. They were the only 3 golfers to shoot under 80 for the 1st round. The 2nd round wraps up Saturday at Sandy Hollow.