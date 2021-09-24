Young U.S. team puts Europe in its biggest hole at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Youth is being served for this U.S. team in the Ryder Cup. The Americans brought their youngest team ever to Whistling Straits and left with their largest lead against Europe after the opening day. Dustin Johnson won both his matches. So did Xander Schauffele, one of six Ryder Cup rookies on the American squad. The Americans won both sessions for a 6-2 lead. Europe has never faced a deficit this large since the continent joined the matches in 1979. Rory McIlroy lost both matches and never reached the 16th hole in either of them. He says Europe can come back.