After threats, killings, no fans at rivalry football game

CHICAGO (AP) — A football showdown between two Chicago schools will be played without spectators Saturday, capping a tumultuous week of threats and the fatal shootings of two students. Simeon Career Academy and Phillips Academy will play with empty seats at Gately Stadium in the Pullman neighborhood. The school district says the reason is the “safety and well-being” of everyone. Two Simeon students, were killed during separate incidents Tuesday away from school. Separately, an 18-year-old from the suburbs was charged with making threats against several Chicago schools, including Simeon.