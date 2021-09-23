Teachers warn parents of ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok trend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 'Devious Licks' is the latest viral trend on the social media app TikTok.

Kids will go into school bathrooms and destroy it by taking soap dispensers off the wall, throwing paper towels in toilets and much more.

The app has gone as far as banning it's users from viewing any video with the hashtag devious licks.

The assistant principal at Harlem Middle School said it's important for parents have conversations with their kids.

"We want to make sure a message was brought out to parents to make them aware of the different things students may be doing on their social media and I think it was a great situation for parents to understand the importance of them having conversations with their children." Harlem Middle School Assistant Principal, Margaret Sholl said.

The incidents that occurred at Harlem Middle School was "minor".