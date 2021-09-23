Skip to Content

Rock House Kids hosts annual “Streets and Sweets” fundraiser

ROCKFORD (WREX) —  Rock House Kids hosted their annual "Streets and Sweets" fundraiser Thursday tonight.

The program works to keep kids off of the streets and in a safe environment.

Kids involved were able to show off their puppeteering and dancing skills at the event.

Funds from this event will go towards a Rock House Kids expansion, Help for Today, Hope for Eternity.

The annual event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but organizers are excited to be back.

"We were so excited because we weren't forgotten," said Rock House Kids Executive Director Dee Lancy. "We were not forgotten and they know how important it is to get the kids off the street and into a safe environment."

You can support Rock House Kids during their "Big Eats Tour" they have once a month.

