Red Ribbon Week heads in to 31st year in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Red Ribbon Week is entering its 31st year of the program in the area.

The program is transitioning from Boylan to All Saints Catholic Academy.

It is the longest running program of its kind.

This year's theme is being kind to one another and developing self-esteem.

The goal of Red Ribbon Week is to develop healthy and positive students.

"We need to help our young kids realize that if you're a good person, good things happen to you," said Red Ribbon Director Paul Perrone.

Miss Illinois and Miss Wisconsin will speak to the kids next month.