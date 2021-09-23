Police: Body in river was missing Illinois State student

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A body discovered in the Illinois River nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinois State University. Authorities say Jelani Day’s identity was confirmed through DNA and other records. The 25-year-old Day was last seen at the Illinois State campus on Aug. 24. His car was found in Peru two days later. The body was discovered in the river in the LaSalle-Peru area on Sept. 4. Investigators are trying to determine if Day was a victim of foul play. Day’s mother says her son wanted to become a doctor and was pursuing a master’s degree in speech pathology. Day’s family in Danville says, “Our hearts are broken.”