Officials: Latest COVID-19 surge hasn’t peaked in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin health officials say the latest surge of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious delta variant has not yet peaked in the state.

The seven-day average of new cases as of Tuesday was 2,857, nearly double what it was two weeks ago and at a level not seen since early January before the vaccine was widely available.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake says, "We are not at a plateau yet, we are not at a leveling off."

The 1,085 people hospitalized as of Tuesday was down slightly from the previous three days.