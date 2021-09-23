North Korea proposes talks if South Korea lifts ‘hostility’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister says North Korea is willing to resume talks with South Korea if it doesn’t provoke the North with hostile policies and double standards. Kim Yo Jong spoke in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s renewed calls for a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War this week. She says an end-of-the war declaration can be adopted when the Koreas lift hostile policies and unfair double standards. Her statement came days after North Korea performed its first missile tests in six months and Seoul tested a submarine-launched missile. North Korea previously has said U.S.-South Korean military exercises and U.S.-led sanctions are examples of hostile policies against Pyongyang.