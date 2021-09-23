Micro Pantries Coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the next thirty days, look out for micro pantries in your neighborhood.

They are currently under construction in ten different areas within the area.

These pantries are designed to help families meet essential needs.

Nine community organizations are leading the way with the micro pantry project.

Each pantry will be filled with food and literacy items as well as PPE equipment.

"Whether it'd be a certain type of food that they eat. Or if they have a lot of younger children in the neighborhood that they may need diapers for young mothers, or things of that nature," Erika Hannah, Community Engagement Specialist said.

"Basically, we are trying to have a community helping community partnership."

The project will resume on Friday morning at 10 A.M. at Voices of Inspiration.