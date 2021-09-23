Man convicted in Cronies bar murder fights for new trial

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The man who opened fire in a Machesney Park bar in 2019, killing one man and injuring another, wants a new trial.

Kenneth Johnson appeared in Winnebago County court Thursday, requesting a motion for a new trial. Johnson claims his lawyer at the time of the trial didn't represent him effectively. A jury found Johnson guilty of murder in Oct. 2020.

Johnson is convicted in the Oct. 6, 2019 shooting at Cronies. He shot and killed Russell Jefferson. The shooting left Jaquavion Evans injured.

Cronies closed permanently weeks after the shooting and has sat empty since.

Johnson's next court appearance is Oct. 26.