Lawsuits filed over explosion that killed 3 Chicago men

9:06 pm Illinois News

NORTH UTICA, Ill. (AP) — Lawsuits have been filed, four months after three Chicago men died in an explosion while fishing and making a fire along the Illinois River. Lawyers believe they know how the explosion occurred. They’re accusing construction companies of leaving behind an explosive rod after a demolition project near Starved Rock State Park. The lawsuits allege that the men used the rod to prop up a pan, and that heat caused it to explode. Companies identified in the lawsuits declined to comment. Starved Rock is about 75 miles southwest of Chicago. The men had seven children.   

Associated Press

