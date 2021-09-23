In German election, hunger strikers seek climate promises

BERLIN (AP) — For the first time in Germany, climate change is perhaps the most dominant issue in an election campaign, especially for young voters. But a group of young climate activists fears the promises of politicians will quickly dissipate after Sunday’s vote or give way to pressure from corporations. Late last month, seven of them began a hunger strike to press demands for a public debate with the three candidates for chancellor ahead of the election. After a flood of appeals to halt their protest, including from top politicians, six started eating again, three of them this week. The seventh is doubling down, saying he’ll soon start refusing liquids in what he calls an act of desperation.