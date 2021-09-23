GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Rivals Hononegah and Boylan meet in NIC-10 clash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our FNF Week 5 Game of the Week takes us to the NIC-10, where two of the perennial powers meet up in one of the biggest rivalries around. Undefeated Hononegah makes the short trip south to Boylan to take on the 3-1 Titans in a key game in the NIC-10 standings. The two teams have played some great games over the years, and this one could add another chapter to the rivalry.

"There have been so many of those wonderful battles over the years," Boylan head coach John Cacciatore said. "It will be awesome to be in a big game Friday night under the lights against Hononegah. A lot goes into our season and your preparation for Hononegah all year long. How we play is one of our evaluations for how we're doing things all year long. I think it will be a great atmosphere."

The atmosphere will be rocking with passionate fanbases on both sides. The action on the field should match that energy.

"They're always classic with Boylan," Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman said. "It seems like their guys never quit. Our guys, we remind them it doesn't matter what the score is. Just keep going because they can come back so easily."

It has the makings of a great game, and we'll feature it prominently on our week 5 edition of Friday Night Football at 10:15 p.m.

Other games we plan on covering are as follows.

East at Harlem

Belvidere North at Auburn

Freeport at Guilford

Jefferson at Belvidere

St. Teresa at Du-Pec

North Boone at Byron

Rockford Christian at Stillman Valley

Lutheran at Oregon

Winnebago at Dixon