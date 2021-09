FREEPORT (WREX) — A 17-year-old from Freeport was arrested Thursday on nine counts of first degree murder, stemming from a shooting that left another teen dead.

Niyquell Pendleton is accused in the shooting death of 19-year-old Marcus Price. The shooting happened on Saturday, May 15 at State Avenue and Frank Street.

Pendleton is being charged as an adult and is lodged in the Stephenson County Juvenile Detention Center.