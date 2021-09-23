Climate change fuels California emphasis on preventing fires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved nearly $1 billion in new spending to prevent wildfires that are getting bigger and more destructive from climate change. Newsom approved the spending on Wednesday while visiting Sequoia National Park. The park contains some of the world’s largest and oldest trees that have been threatened by a recent wildfire. California’s wildfire budget has grown to $3.4 billion from just $800 million in 2005. But most of that money has been spent on putting fires out. California’s $1.5 billion total wildfire prevention budget this year will pay for things like clearing brush and dead trees that act as kindling for large fires.