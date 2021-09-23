Byron edges RC in BNC boys golf tournament

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — On another chilly, windy day at Timber Pointe Golf Club, every stroke counted. Byron edged Rockford Christian by one stroke to win the team tournament title, with Maison Brandt of the Tigers beating the Royal Lions' Josh Beard in a playoff for the Medalist honors after they both shot 82 through 18 holes.

Byron had three of the top six finishers, with Brayden Baker taking 3rd with an 84 and Aaron Lorenz taking 6th with an 88. Rockford Christian's Danny Lynch finished in 5th place with an 87. Stillman Valley's Owen Dunseth and Griffin Smits both finished in the top ten, while Lutheran's Jake Guse shot an 89 to finish in the top ten as well. Dixon took 3rd place as a team with two golfers in the top ten.