Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill, no detail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats say they and the White House have agreed to a “framework” to pay for their emerging $3.5 trillion social and environment bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed the development to reporters on Thursday but offered no details. Biden administration officials and Democratic congressional leaders have been negotiating behind the scenes on the huge package of spending and tax initiatives. The party has been divided over its final size and many of its details, and there has been no public word that agreements have been reached on any of those crucial questions.