Belvidere North volleyball holds off Hononegah to stay unbeaten

ROCKTON (WREX) — In a battle of the top two teams in the NIC-10 to start the 2nd half of conference play, Belvidere North proved tough enough to beat Hononegah, 2-0, to stay unbeaten on the season. The Lady Indians gave the Blue Thunder everything they could handle, with both sets finishing in 25-23 finals.

Hononegah had some chances, drawing even and taking late leads in both sets, but Belvidere North had what it took to win its 71st straight NIC-10 game. With the 2nd set tied at 23, North got a kill from Ava Irvin and a service ace from Ireland Henry to close the deal and notch another win.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

