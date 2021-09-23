Belvidere North volleyball holds off Hononegah to stay unbeaten

ROCKTON (WREX) — In a battle of the top two teams in the NIC-10 to start the 2nd half of conference play, Belvidere North proved tough enough to beat Hononegah, 2-0, to stay unbeaten on the season. The Lady Indians gave the Blue Thunder everything they could handle, with both sets finishing in 25-23 finals.

Hononegah had some chances, drawing even and taking late leads in both sets, but Belvidere North had what it took to win its 71st straight NIC-10 game. With the 2nd set tied at 23, North got a kill from Ava Irvin and a service ace from Ireland Henry to close the deal and notch another win.