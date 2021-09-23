After Northeast flooding, insurance woes swamp residents

NEW YORK (AP) — As residents across the Northeast U.S. recover from the catastrophic flooding from recent storms, they are being hit with another unexpected blow: Without flood coverage, their homeowners and renters insurance won’t cover their losses. While officials continue to calculate the value of damage from the downpours, residents wonder how they’ll come up with the money to repair homes and replace belongings. Most of those caught off guard by the intense downpours from the remnants of Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Henri live in areas outside of coastal floodplains, so flood insurance was just an afterthought — even as severe weather now strikes with more frequency and greater intensity.