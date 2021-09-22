Several weeks needed of cool nights, sunny afternoons for leaf color to pop

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first official day of fall was Wednesday, but don't expect widespread fall foliage for a few more weeks.

Fall arrives, leaf color lags:

In nature, few things take place overnight. Let's take the change in season as an example. The hottest part of the year for Rockford occurs in July, yet water temperatures don't peak until late August. This also explains why immediate lakeside areas along Lake Michigan see slightly warmer weather when nights in the Stateline take a frosty turn.

The same "seasonal delay" exists when talking about leaf color. Nights have just recently started to cool down locally, and that is an important ingredient in getting vibrant fall hues. The color change is looking very patchy currently. Some trees have transitioned to a more fall-like hue, but most in the area have not.

So when does fall foliage peak in Northern Illinois? Most years see fall foliage peak in the Stateline by mid-october. In fact, the state of Illinois is essentially split in half, with the top half of the state peaking in mid-October and the bottom half peaking around Halloween.



Peak fall foliage is still a few weeks away in the Stateline.

The science behind the changing colors:

To reiterate, cool temperatures during the overnight are an integral part of initiating the color change process in leaves. As temperatures tumble, the chlorophyll in tree leaves begin to break down. This leaves other chemicals behind, which in turn change leaf color.

Leaf Color Chemical Green Chlorophyll Yellow Xanthophyll Orange Carotene Red Anthocyanin A table showing leaf colors and the chemical responsible for their color.

The recipe of sunny days and cool nights allow for brighter fall colors… However dry soil could hamper those vibrant colors in the stateline, as ongoing drought conditions persist.