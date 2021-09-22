Rathskeller Rockford celebrates 90 years and Oktoberfest this month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the end of September approaches, that means that Oktoberfest celebrations are underway across the country. At Rathskeller Rockford, the German tradition returns with delicious food and beer.



"We're not the 'eat to live' people, we are the 'live to eat' people," says owner Jonathan Griffin.

For 90 years, Rathskeller Rockford has been crafting authentic German delicacies for Rockfordians. The iconic restaurant has passed hands a few times and now resides with owner Jonathan Griffin and his business partner Jon Reese.



"This place, over its 90 year history now, has changed dramatically over those 90 years," says Griffin.

The pair have revamped the storied spot, turning it into a modern take on German classics. The inspiration coming from time Griffin spent in Germany in his 20s.



"I have a history with Germany, I lived in Germany for two years after college and the culture and the people just kind of got into my blood," says Griffin.

"When I saw this place was for sale I was like, 'this is worlds colliding, stories all coming together,' and I thought this has got to be."

On the menu you'll find those traditional German dishes like schnitzel, würstes, pretzels and beer. But there is also a mix of dishes influenced from other cultures, like what you find on the streets of Germany today.



"There is a huge ethnic population that impacts their food in a gigantic way," says Griffin. "There's a nuance with people being creative with standard ingredients, but they put their spin on it. So I really wanted to bring that here and have people experience that."



Items like the döner kebap and bowl, hummus and different seasonal items reflect the look and taste of street food in Germany. Merging the old with the new, like the Germans do, is what Rathskeller Rockford is all about.

"Taking creative looks at standards and how can I make this my own, its an art, and I just like giving new experiences."

A new experience ready for you right now at Rathskeller: Oktoberfest.

Rathskeller Rockford is open from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. during the week for the celebration and until 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays. There are limited-edition 90th anniversary beer steins for sale, special menu items like schweinshaxe and lyonnaise potatoes, and daily giveaways.



You can also grab brunch from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.



The special celebration runs through October 2 and the restaurant is located at 1132 Auburn Road.