New Goodwill mission program aims to give young adults jobs

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Goodwill hosted an open house Wednesday morning for its new LifeLaunch Mission Program.

Goodwill's LifeLaunch program provides FREE employment training and job placement help in warehouse and manufacturing related fields.

If individuals are between 18 and 24 years of age, have dropped out of school or have been involved with the criminal justice system, and want to work toward a better future, Goodwill can help.

The program will help people gain the skills they need to earn a job, according to Goodwill.

The program's manager says the young adults in the program aren't the only ones who see growth.

"It's been a really powerful experience, to be a safe place for individuals to become themselves to learn about employment we offer work based learning we give them sometimes their first paycheck ever, their first job," said Grant Schubert, the Program Manager for LifeLaunch.

For more information, click here.