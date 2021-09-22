Lopez scheduled to start for Chicago against Detroit

Chicago White Sox (85-66, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (74-78, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-3, 3.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +146, White Sox -167; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will meet on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 41-36 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .401 as a unit. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a .454 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The White Sox are 36-39 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .302.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-3. Bryan Garcia notched his third victory and Victor Reyes went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Detroit. Jace Fry registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candelario leads the Tigers with 60 extra base hits and is batting .275.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 113 RBIs and is batting .264.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .210 batting average, 3.19 ERA

White Sox: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Derek Hill: (knee), Miguel Cabrera: (back), Jake Rogers: (arm).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.