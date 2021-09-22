Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?

The delta variant is causing a surge in infections among kids in the U.S. and elsewhere, but experts say there are no strong signs yet that it is causing more severe disease for young patients. Experts say delta poses more of a risk to children because it spreads more easily. The spike in infections among children and teens has also meant an increase in hospitalizations. The sheer numbers can make it seem like children are getting sicker, but experts say that does not appear to be the case. COVID-19 vaccines also continue to provide protection against the delta variant.