Indonesia leader lays out priorities for G-20 presidency

NEW YORK (AP) — Indonesia’s leader says inclusiveness and a sustainable, green economy will be among his priorities when he assumes the G-20 presidency next year. Joko Widodo committed to working for the benefit of all, including vulnerable groups, in recorded remarks to the U.N. General Assembly. He called for countries to work in concert on health resources like funding and vaccines and standardizing health protocols for travel. Widodo, who was elected to his second term as Indonesia’s president in 2019, said his country’s commitment to climate resilience was clear, but he added that developing countries need to be included in energy transformation. He also repeated a call for Myanmar’s military to assent to dialogue as called for by Southeast Asian countries.