Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching meetings with Democrats from the House and Senate as Congress works to bridge party divisions over his big $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda. The afternoon sessions Wednesday come ahead of crucial voting deadlines. The House is to vote soon on the first part of Biden’s plan — a nearly $1 trillion public works package. It was already approved by the Senate, but progressives are withholding their support unless it’s partnered with the bigger bill — while centrists view the $3.5 trillion price tag as too high. Biden’s push can bring political heft to the negotiations.